Former Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk Gives Update On UFC Return

With crowds and normalcy returning to the Octagon, former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk is eager to fight and is targeting a late August return.

Taking place at UFC 261 on April 24, UFC saw full capacity crowds return, and the energy was undeniably electric. The UFC 261 co-main event featured a championship fight for Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s old belt, and she saw the belt change hands once again as Rose Namajunas became the first woman to recapture a title after losing it in the UFC.

While the result at UFC 261 between former champion Weili Zhang ended in a spectacular knockout, it wasn’t the first time the belt transferred hands after a massive finish. The former champion gave her thoughts and insight on the division she previously ruled.

“I knew that and I said that,” Jędrzejczyk told BJPenn.com regarding the outcome of the fight. “I had a TV crew streaming me live for UFC Watch Along. They have this video before they step into the Octagon. I said, ‘Look at Rose. First-round KO.’ And it happened, man. I’m so happy for her cause it was a big thing.”

It seems the former strawweight great suspected that Namajunas would be able to get the job done. In addition, Jędrzejczyk expressed happiness for “Thug Rose” following such a brilliant performance.

Conversely, Jędrzejczyk last competed against Zhang but the results differed greatly. While the Poland-native had success on the feet, the Chinese-born former champion came on strong toward the end of the fight and left Jędrzejczyk with a huge forehead hematoma and a split-decision loss. However, now that a year has passed it looks like “The Boogeywoman” has a timeline for her UFC return.

“I see myself stepping into the Octagon at the earliest; end of August, beginning of September. We’ll be ready. It’s soon – around the corner. In two weeks I fly back to the states to American Top Team. I can’t wait to get back and put in the work. Let’s see what’s going to happen,” Jędrzejczyk said.

Since the former champion believes a return is on deck for the end of August, fans will get to see Joanna Jędrzejczyk attempt to mount another title run. If the former champ can rack up a couple of wins, she will undoubtedly be back in title talks in 2021. After all, she is one of the biggest names in the division.

Who would you like to see Joanna Jedrzejczyk return against in the UFC? Let us know!