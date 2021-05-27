Former UFC Champion Stipe Miocic Welcomes Fury, Joshua, Wilder Fights

Stipe Miocic would not mind dabbling in the sport of boxing for a change.

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Miocic recently expressed in an interview with Submission Radio that he wouldn’t mind stepping foot into the squared ring as a new challenge against the biggest heavyweight names in Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

“Yeah, definitely, said Miocic. “I think it’d be exciting, something different, a new challenge as you would say. Yeah, I would definitely love to cross over and try something like that.”

When asked who he would like his opponent to be, the former champ had three names in mind.

“Of course, either Fury or Joshua, or even Wilder,” Miocic said.

Before Miocic became known to the world as one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all time, he was a Cleveland Golden Gloves boxing champion. Miocic relies heavily on his high-level boxing in his MMA career as not many heavyweight fighters possess the speed, power and fluidity he carries in his hands.

Miocic was last seen in action against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 back in March when he was knocked out by the Cameroonian. As a result, Miocic lost his belt that he defended a record four times in the UFC heavyweight division. He became champion for the first time when he defeated Fabricio Werdum in 2016 and then regained the championship belt back in 2019 after losing it to Daniel Cormier a year prior.

Competing in the UFC since 2011, Miocic has defeated former heavyweight champions and legends such as Andrei Arlovski, Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier twice. Miocic will be eager to get the belt that was once his for a long time.

Would you want to see Stipe Miocic dipping his toe in the world of boxing?