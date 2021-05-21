Garbrandt Says Even UFC 207 Version Of Self Pales In Comparison To The New

Cody Garbrandt plans to show off a newer, better version of himself on Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 27, Garbrandt is set to face third-ranked bantamweight contender, Rob Font in an intriguing bout. The former champ in Garbrandt is on a road to redemption after he lost three straight fights by KO to after winning the belt.

Last time out, Garbrandt looked phenomenal as he scored a highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao. He looked fast and powerful, but ahead of his fight on Saturday, he believes he’s better than ever and will have a better performance than he did against Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.

“This ain’t the Cody Garbrandt that he’s seen. This is gonna be a different one. I don’t think anybody’s seen this, not even the Dominick Cruz fight,” Garbrandt said to ESPN. “I’m just excited to go out there and perform. I got respect for the guy and his camp and s*** like that, but I’m taking him out.”

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Against Cruz, Garbrandt entered the fight undefeated and with a ton of confidence. However, he was still a +200 underdog but didn’t fight like one. He stuffed all seven of Cruz’s takedown attempts and knocked him down twice to win a unanimous decision to win the belt. It was arguably one of the best performances in a title fight, but since then, “No Love” has yet to recapture that.

After winning the belt, Garbrandt suffered back-to-back KO’s losses to TJ Dillashaw to lose his title and an immediate rematch for the strap. After that, he suffered a surprising KO loss to Pedro Munhoz.

However, if Garbrandt can have another showing on Saturday against Font like he did against Cruz, he will put himself back into title contention.

