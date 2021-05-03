Giga Chikadze Makes Hard Push To Fight Cerrone On Saturday (Updated)

UPDATE: Donald Cerrone has been booked to face Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26. Get the details right here.

An unexpected opponent in Giga Chikadze is the latest foe to try to step in and take on Donald Cerrone on short notice.

Following more unexpected news, it was reported that The Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner Diego Sanchez was released from the UFC after issues with his coach Joshua Fabia surfaced. Since Sanchez was scheduled to fight Cowboy, now the UFC is seeking a replacement fight and despite Giga Chikadze being a featherweight, the recent UFC Vegas 25 winner is more than ready to dance with Cerrone.

Even though Cerrone planned his return at welterweight, the featherweight Chikadze is ready to take the fight. Additionally, it seems now is a good time since Chikadze already mentioned that he wanted to fight again in a week.

“Main event this weekend VS @CowboyCerrone??? @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00”

“I’m back at it and ready to cover main event fight this weekend if @ufc wants that smoke @danawhite@AliAbdelaziz00 Had great rounds with @beneildariush@MarvinVettori@KelvinGastelum@urketaraketa and many more! Giga Chikadze wrote on Twitter“

Despite Giga Chikadze being a featherweight, in a picture next to a career lightweight in Beneil Dariush, it appears Chikadze is just as big, if not bigger than Dariush. Recently at UFC Vegas 25, Chikadze scored a beautiful liver kick that hurled veteran Cub Swanson over in pain. With a couple of follow-up shots, the fight was over before it could begin. After seeing such swift striking, perhaps a striking battle with Cerrone is not outside the realm of possibility.

With a heavy campaign for the Cowboy fight, it would no doubt be a crowd-pleaser. While the UFC has yet to make any official announcement for a replacement opponent for Cowboy, perhaps Giga Chikadze could be expecting a phone call sooner than later. After all, at UFC Vegas 25 he answered the call on if he could hang with elite strikers and he proved it by dismantling Swanson in one round.

UPDATE: Donald Cerrone has been booked to face Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26. Get the details right here.