Giga Chikadze Ready To Fight At UFC 262 If Given The Opportunity

If any fights happen to fall through, Giga Chikadze is ready to step up on short-notice and accept all challengers.

Riding an eight-fight win streak, Chikadze lived up to his name when he finished Cub Swanson with his patented “Giga” kick at UFC Vegas 25. After Chikadze landed the liver kick, the veteran Swanson crumbled from the pain. Chikadze was hesitant with follow up shorts but knew it was necessary to secure the victory.

Chikadze is flying to Houston, Texas to help support his teammate Beneil Dariush against former interim champion Tony Ferguson this weekend. The rising featherweight mentioned that if any fights fall apart, that he is more than willing to step up and take a fight on the pay-per-view.

“What I’m doing now is I’m buying my ticket – I will be in Houston. And anybody (falls off), I’ll be there,” Chikadze recently told MMA Junkie. “I think it’s a very good show. My brother (Dariush) is fighting there, and I want to be there. If the fight happens for me, too, it would be amazing. But if the fight doesn’t happen, I’m still going to enjoy supporting Benny.”

Chikadze Willing To Serve As UFC 264 Backup As Well

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that Chikadze has attempted to step in on short notice. In fact, the Georgian native threw his name in the hat when the UFC scrambled to find an opponent for Donald Cerrone on short-notice last week. Despite not being picked, the rising contender insists that he is ready for a fight and even said he would fill in as a replacement if anything happens between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor enroute to their huge UFC 264 summer pay-per-view.

“It’s a little bit of a late start because I fought in May this time, but I want to be busy,” Chikadze said. “I want to break my old record. Last year I fought four times. I want to fight five times this year. It’s going to be a little hard probably, but I definitely want to break the record. So winning the fights in back-to-back weekends (would help). 145 or 155, anything big for 170, I’m open. … I’m really looking forward to Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, I want to be a replacement for that fight as well.”

Since the featherweight fought four times last year, he is eager to get back inside the cage. With the intention of breaking records, the young Georgian is ready for any short notice opportunity that offers a big reward. Undoubtedly, with how often fights are scrapped nowadays, that type of gumption will serve his UFC career well.

Who do you think Giga Chikadze should face next inside the Octagon? Let us know!