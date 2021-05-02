Giga Chikadze Willing & Eager To Main Event Next Week On Short Notice

It sure sounds like Giga Chikadze is chomping at the bit to get right back inside the Octagon and lay a licking on another featherweight victim next week.

Giga Chikadze is pretty much floating thus far in his two-year UFC career. Yet to taste defeat, this Georgian is a very impressive 6-0 in the promotion thus far. Already ranked #14 heading into his UFC Vegas 25 co-main event against Cub Swanson, Chikadze will now surely be closer, if not inside the division’s top 10 after picking up the KO victory.

But much like his fighting approach, Chikadze is committed to remaining on the offensive instead of playing it safe. In fact, he is willing to pull a Kevin Holland and fight again next week after the original main event between T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen went up in smoke.

“I heard there is no main event next week, so it will be a pleasure for me to headline the event next,” Chikadze told reporters during the UFC Vegas 25 post-fight press conference. “I’m staying in Vegas. I’m not going nowhere. I’m in shape, no injuries. If Dana and Sean needs (me), I’m here, and I can fight anybody.”

Interestingly enough, the vast majority of the fighters ranked above Chikadze (#14) are currently unbooked. As for those unranked, his comments did not provide any reason to believe he is closed off to the idea of flying downwards to swoop in and scoop up another win on short notice. After witnessing Chikadze’s performance against Cub Swanson last night, however, UFC featherweights may decide to go ahead and let their phones go unanswered if they receive a surprise phone call from a UFC matchmaker this coming week.

Who would you like to see Giga Chikadze fight next after defeating Cub Swanson at UFC VEgas 25?