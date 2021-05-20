Gillespie’s Idea for McGregor Fish-Off Stipulation: If I Win, We Fight

Gregor Gillespie has some suggestions for how he and Conor McGregor can prove who is the best fisherman in the UFC.

After Gregor Gillespie defeated Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26, he made the claim that he was the best fisherman in the UFC. Many fighters on the roster took issue with that statement, none of them as notorious as a certain Irishman who disputed Gillespie’s claim.

This Gregor Gillespie cat is no way in hell the best fisherman in MMA.

Not even fuckin close! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

“This Gregor Gillespie cat is no way in hell the best fisherman in MMA. Not even fuckin close!,” McGregor said soon after Gillespie’s statement.

Gillespie’s reaction to McGregor’s rebuttal was not one of contempt but rather excitement. Speaking to MMA News in an exclusive interview, the #11-ranked Gillespie explained why.

“McGregor calling me out for a fishing thing was pretty cool,” Gillespie told our James Lynch. “And obviously, that’s a fight that I would love to get someday. I don’t know how you approach having a fishing competition when someone’s in Ireland and I’m in America.

“I mean, if you want to go fishing and then have a fight, I’m down for that, too.”

Gillespie Has Stipulation In Mind For the Epic Fishoff

Gillespie is so down with it that he already has an idea for a stipulation for the potential fish-off. After James Lynch suggested a neutral location of Canada for the event with Bryce Mitchell serving as the guest referee, Gillespie went even deeper by adding more specifics, including a very interesting stipulation.

“There’s so many different types of fish. It would have to be some sort of species category,” Gillespie explained about the hypothetical fish-off’s rules. “Like, you can’t just say, ‘You catch the most fish,’ then you go out and you use a worm and a bobber and you catch sunfish. That’s not what we need to do. We need to have a species category. So if we did only salmon, only trout, only pike, only bass…I mean, we can make some rules. I’m sure we could figure it out.

Gregor Gillespie, Credit: Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports

“But I think there needs to be some sort of stipulation. When I win, then we get to have a fight.”

Now that sounds like a fun idea. Hell, the event could maybe even be broadcast on pay-per-view. If McGregor can charge the public to view him being interviewed, then he might be able to use his brilliant salesmanship to have them cough up a few bucks to watch him face Gillespie in a fish-off, especially if the encounter serves as an appetizer for the main course of fisticuffs to be dished out at a later date.

You can check out our full interview with Gregor Gillespie below!