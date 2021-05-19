Henry Cejudo Offers Combat Services To UFC President Dana White

It seems the former 2-division UFC titleholder Henry Cejudo is itching to compete again and has his eyes set on three different champions.

The former double champion last fought at UFC 249 against Dominick Cruz where he defended his bantamweight title in style after stopping Cruz with strikes. Following a devastating knee to the face, the former Olympic gold medalist solidified his dominance with an emphatic win over a tough bantamweight legend. Former champion Cejudo, who stepped away from the fight game still remains an active figure in MMA in large part because of his social media presence.

While the former Olympian is no longer an active fighter on the roster, he insisted that he is more than willing to help UFC boss Dana White find some of his champions a fight with “Triple C.”

Hey @danawhite so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerra 🇧🇷 a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma 🇯🇲 and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski 🇦🇺. I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XMND3Z1b8k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 18, 2021

While Cejudo has teased coming back to fight for some time, the most intriguing aspect of it all is what division “Triple C” will return to. After all, the former double champion found success in both weight classes, although after his rematch win against Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson it certainly gave way to the notion that he might be one of the best flyweights in the world.

It seems the cupboards at bantamweight are full, and with how muddy things are at the top, surely if Cejudo found himself in the mix, it could spark some massive fights and subsequent changes in the weight class. On the other hand, “Triple C” has always wanted to move up to 145 to attain the status of “C4” or “Quadruple C”, but perhaps a fight with champion Deiveson Figueiredo would be just as exciting from a fan’s point of view. In the end, there are a plethora of viable options for the former 2-division champion, the question is, will he actually come back this time?

