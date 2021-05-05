Irene Aldana To Meet Yana Kunitskaya At UFC 264

A battle between two top-5 bantamweights is going down at UFC 264 this July when strikers Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya touch gloves.

Originally reported by ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, Irene Aldana will be making her first trip to the Octagon this year when she meets Yana Kunitskaya. The main event of this card will feature the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The event will take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10.

Unlike Aldana, Yana Kunitskaya has seen action thus far in 2020, with the Russian emerging victorious in her bout against Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis in February. Kunitskaya is currently ranked #5 in the division and has wins over fighters such as Marion Reneau, Lina Lansberg, and Julija Stoliarenko to help build her 14-5 record. If Kunistakaya is able to win three in a row, that would move her into the top 3 and possibly secure her a world title shot after winning would be her third consecutive fight.

Irene Aldana, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from her loss to Holly Holm last October when she stands across from Kunitskaya. Aldana has a professional record of 12-6 and is regarded as being one of the best boxers in the division. Like Kunitskaya, Aldana’s most recent victory came over Ketlen Vieira, and she is the winner of two of her last three fights.

With the addition of this potential title eliminator, the current lineup for UFC 264 is as follows:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Louis Smolka

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Who’s your pick to win this bantamweight scrap? Irene Aldana or Yana Kunitskaya?