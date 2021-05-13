Islam Makhachev Returns On July 17 To Face Thiago Moisés

Islam Makhachev is set to return on July 17 to face 26-year-old prospect Thiago Moisés.

After Islam Makhachev’s seventh straight victory, many people believed the #10-ranked Makhachev would finally get an opponent ranked within the top 10 of the division. Instead, he will face the talented yet unranked Thiago Moisés according to an ESPN report released Wednesday night. There is currently no main event scheduled for this event, but it has been confirmed that this bout will be three rounds and thus is not slated to serve as the card’s headliner.

Islam Makhachev is either the most avoided man currently in the lightweight division or the most unlucky, as his neverending quest for a top-ranked opponent continues. Makhachev would be well served to continue taking it one fight at a time and focusing solely on the opponent in front of him, though, because Thiago Moisés is currently riding a three-fight winning streak with victories over Bobby Green, Michael Johnson, and Alexander Hernandez. Moisés will also be a man with nothing to lose. At 26, he still has plenty of time for mistakes while a victory here would come over a man many consider, rankings aside, to be amongst the lightweight elite.

As for Makhachev, his streak currently sits at seven. Some of the names Makhachev tried to land for his next bout that the public is aware of are Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos, and Justin Gaethje. Perhaps if he makes it eight straight with a win here, he will finally be paired with someone who can get him closer to the much-coveted world title shot.

Do you think Islam Makhachev will make it eight straight here, or will Thiago Moisés officially put himself on the map with a massive win?