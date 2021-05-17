Jacare Souza Gives Update & Statement After Arm Breakage At UFC 262

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will require surgery to fix his broken arm.

Jacare Souza faced off against Andre Muniz on Saturday night at UFC 262 in Houston only to lose by submission, the first time in his career. Muniz caught the veteran’s arm in a submission and whilst scrambling, a loud crack was heard as Souza’s arm broke late into round 1.

According to Souza’s longtime doctor Rickson Moraes, Souza had suffered a fractured right humerus as he was rushed to the hospital immediately after the bout ended. MMA Fighting reported.

Due to the urgency of the surgery, Souza will not be flying back to Brazil to receive surgery from Dr Moraes but instead will be staying in the United States to undergo the procedure.

“But, in general, he’s fine, despite the fracture,” Dr. Moraes said.

Souza has now gone four fights without a win in his UFC career. His last win was against Chris Weidman back in 2018. Questions have started to arose whether we saw the last of “Jacare”. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion was once feared and one of the most avoided fighters in the UFC but now it seems that father time has caught up with the Brazilian as he nears 42 years of age this year.

Jacare Souza Releases Statement

In another update, it seems the 41-year-old is in good spirits despite the bad break he suffered on Saturday and will be undergoing surgery tomorrow.

Ronaldo Souza: Thank You all for the support and concern . I’m in the hospital with my wife now and my surgery will be tomorrow. Thank you @ufc for all the support I’m having here . #UFC262 #UFC #RonaldoJacare

“Hey what’s up, everybody? I’m at the hospital right now. I broke my arm and I have my surgery tomorrow. Thanks, UFC for all the support, and thanks to everyone for rooting for me. I think everything’s going to be fine, thank you,” Souza said in the statement.

