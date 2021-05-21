Jacare Souza No Longer Under UFC Contract After UFC 262

Once, one of the meanest and most difficult middleweight athletes on the planet, Jacare Souza’s UFC tenure has finally come to an end.

According to sources at ESPN, the former Strikeforce champion is a free agent following the completion of the last fight on his latest UFC contract.

Following his arm breaking at UFC 262 in a submission hold against fellow Brazilian grappling ace, Andre Muniz was a moment that was hard to forget considering Souza’s lack of expression. While most would be grimacing in pain, perhaps the UFC veteran was contemplating the twilight of his career as it has been filled with some interesting peaks and valleys.

Prior to no longer being under contract with the UFC, Jacare Souza met with some rough times in the promotion and was on a four-fight losing skid. However, for the most part, the Brazilian legend only competed against the cream of the crop. If this is Souza’s goodbye from the UFC, the middleweight great left fans with some incredible fights. Some that come to mind are his two demolition performances against top contender Derek Brunson, as when Souza was young his explosiveness was always a problem for his peers.

He lost a competitive unanimous decision to Jack Hermansson and then would drop a split-decision loss to the soon-to-be champion Jan Blachowicz. Following those setbacks, the Brazilian’s luck got a bit worse when he was on the receiving ends of one of the most peculiar knockouts in UFC history, where Kevin Holland managed to knock Souza out while inside his guard on his back.

No matter the promotion or cage, fans know when Jacare Souza fights, the opponent’s limbs are never safe just like in a bayou filled with crocodiles.

Given the recent news of Jacare Souza completing his contract with the UFC, who and where would you like to see the top middleweight fight against in 2021?