Jake Paul After Being Banned From Mayweather Fight: Gotcha Mad?

If you were perplexed by how angry Floyd Mayweather was over his hat being snatched, then you, sir/ma’am, have something in common with Jake Paul.

Whether “Gotcha Hat” will become the marketing phenomenon that Jake Paul is attempting to turn it into remains to be seen, but he is still puzzled by the aftermath of the saga that spawned the phrase (transcribed by Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting).

“It was sort of a sensory overload with everything that was going on,” Paul said on the You’re Welcome podcast. “There was, like, eight guys around me all grabbing me, some hitting me in the leg. I’m holding onto his hat for dear life. I was like, ‘No! I’m not letting go!’ And that was the main thing that they were concerned about it, like, ‘Give us the f*cking hat, give us the hat!’ And I was like, ‘No! Noooo!’

“Then they finally got the hat and then I see this angry Floyd Mayweather, I couldn’t believe it. One of his security guards had my shirt wrapped around his hand so I couldn’t get away, and he just comes running at me and he’s throwing punches over the security guard. I’m literally like, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy,’ but the funny thing about it was none of the punches were even coming close to me at that point and he actually punched his own security guard in the side of the head. Absurd moment, hilarious. I didn’t think he was gonna get that mad over a hat.”

Jake Paul has looked to capitalize on the ordeal by creating some “Gotcha Hat” merchandise. Meanwhile, he has been banned from attending the exhibition bout between his brother Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather scheduled to take place on June 6. Paul has reacted to this news by stating he does not care, and that he thought the hat-snatching ordeal would just be some good, wholesome fun.

“Look, it’s show business,” Paul said. “I didn’t think it was gonna go that viral, I thought it was gonna be like, ‘This is funny. Jake Paul’s an amateur little kid,’ which by the way, that’s what I was going for. I was like, this is going to be hilarious, I’m going to be like a little kid stealing someone’s hat on the playground.”

We do not know what craziness Jake Paul has in store for the masses next, but if you happen to encounter this rambunctious former Disney Channel star, you would be wise to safely guard your headgear.

Were you surprised at how angry Floyd Mayweather became after getting his hat taken by Jake Paul?