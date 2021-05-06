Jake Paul Responds To Kamaru Usman’s Dark Threat With More Taunting

Jake Paul doesn’t appear to be taking Kamaru Usman very seriously.

Yesterday, Kamaru Usman made himself perfectly clear that he is not playing any games with Jake Paul after Paul posted a picture of Usman with his daughter at Disney World. Paul was apparently trying to demonstrate that Usman is, in fact, a Disney kid despite his claims to the contrary.

No different than any man, Usman wasn’t too keen on Paul posting the photograph of his daughter, regardless of the intent. He made his feelings known by issuing the following warning to the famed YouTuber:

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

“I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way.”

Now, contrast the tone of the above tweet to the following response from Paul, who continued to center the conversation on Disney in a manner that implies that he does indeed think this is a game.

Hi I’m Jake Paul and you’re watching Disney Channel pic.twitter.com/cDKGYnQJcC — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 5, 2021

“Hi I’m Jake Paul and you’re watching Disney Channel”

After you get past Paul’s choice of self-depiction, you may also notice that he is showing a doctored image of him choking out Kamaru Usman. Not knocking him out. Not sending sweat flying from his head with a devastating right. But choking him out. If you noticed that, then you may have had the same question that Usman asked Paul in response:

Does this picture confirm that you @jakepaul are willing to get inside the @ufc octagon and do this to me or are you just posting for clout? https://t.co/NronNue4On — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 6, 2021

“Does this picture confirm that you @jakepaul are willing to get inside the @ufc octagon and do this to me or are you just posting for clout?”

Jake Paul has not replied as of yet, but one need not look any further than Paul’s recent response to Daniel Cormier on an MMA challenge to know what his answer to Usman’s question will be and already is.

Whenever the proud Disney alum does respond in whatever manner he chooses to, we’ll have the update for you right here on MMANews.com.

What are your thoughts on this latest exchange between Jake Paul and Kamaru Usman?