Jan Blachowicz Expects To Finish The Best Version Of Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz knows he can’t overlook Glover Teixeira one bit.

At UFC 266 on September 4, Jan Blachowicz will look to defend his title for the second time when he faces Glover Teixeira. It’s an intriguing matchup given both men have had career resurgences late in their careers, and Blachowicz knows this is likely the Brazilian’s last title fight so he will be a tough out.

“He’s got a lot of experience,” Blachowicz said in an interview with the UFC. “Similar way to me to get to the title shot. A couple of losses then the win streak. Finally he got his chance, so I have to be careful because also that could be his last fight. For the title or maybe last fight in his career, so he’s gonna be in the best shape ever.

Image Credit: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“So I have to be ready for the best Glover ever in his life, and I will be ready. Good boxing, really good takedowns, jiu-jitsu high level,” Blachowicz continued. “So, tough opponent, he’s got a lot of experience, so I just have to be careful. But I think I find a way like always to beat him and knock him out and finish the fight before time.”

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Entering the fight, many are torn on who will win, as both men are very well-rounded. According to the light heavyweight champ, he believes he will KO Teixeira. And even though he is comfortable if the fight hits the ground, he says he’d rather stay standing.

“I think I finish him in standup, knockout by hands or kicks,” Blachowicz said. “I’m gonna be looking for the knockout, but also it’s gonna be nice to try my jiu-jitsu skills against him. But for safety, I’ll keep the fight standing. … No bad blood, but inside the octagon there will be a lot of blood.”

Jan Blachowicz is coming off a decision win over Israel Adesanya to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time. Prior to that, he scored a KO win over Dominick Reyes on Fight Island to win the vacant belt.

Who do you think will win, Jan Blachowicz or Glover Teixeira?