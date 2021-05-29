Jason Knight vs. Charles Bennett To Headline Masvidal’s First GFC Event

The first Gamebred Fighting Championship (GFC) event has a certified slugfest as its main event, with Jason “The Kid” Knight” taking on Charles “Krazy Horse” Bennett.

Two men who have earned the reputation of being down for a good brawl are Jason Knight and Charles Bennett. Jorge Masvidal couldn’t have done much better for the first GFC main event than these two men. GFC rules are an exciting fusion of bare-knuckle boxing and MMA. Simply put, it’s bare-knuckle MMA, as the official poster announcing the fight illustrates.

Jason Knight is a former UFC vet, with a record of 4-5 in the promotion. Knight’s overall MMA record is 21-6. Knight is known to always put on a great show for the fans. His two most viral performances perhaps took place in bare-knuckle boxing, however. Knight competed in two ferocious Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bouts against Artem Lobov, with both men splitting wins. We’ll see if Knight’s third bare-knuckle fight results in another memorable encounter.

Charles “Krazy Horse” Bennett is known as one of the wildest characters in all of MMA. The man has a total of 73 total professional fights, with a record of 30-41 with two no contests. Always known to bring the entertainment with his wild fighting style and unusual antics, Bennett may not always get his hand raised but is known to give fans their money’s worth. Bennet is currently on an 11-fight losing streak and has not won a fight since 2016.

The inaugural GFC event takes place on June 18 from the Biloxi Community Center and will be available to watch on BKTVAPP.com.

Will you be watching the first GFC event, headlined by Jason Knight and Charles “Krazy Horse” Bennett?