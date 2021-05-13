Jeremy Stephens Vs. Mateusz Gamrot Added To UFC Event On July 17

Jeremy Stephens will draw Mateusz Gamrot in his return to lightweight at the UFC event on July 17.

While there is no location or venue announced, news of the announcement was confirmed by sources at MMA Junkie. Despite coming off four losses in a row, Jeremy Stephens is a legend of the UFC and will look to reinvigorate his career with a move back up to 155lbs.

However, the UFC mainstay has a very stiff test ahead of him in Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot. Even though Gamrot suffered his first professional loss in his UFC debut, the 30-year old has since made adjustments. Following his first loss, he bounced back with a ground and pound win over Scott Holtzman. The fight will certainly deliver on action given the knack for finishes that both athletes have.

Prior to the paring with Gamrot, Jeremy Stephens had a tough go at featherweight. While Stephens has scored many highlight-reel finishes, it seems as of late, the 34-year old has struggled to put everything together inside the cage, so perhaps a move to lightweight will help the veteran re-establish himself as a viable contender. “Lil Heathen” last won in 2018 where he defeated Josh Emmett by punches.

Conversely, Gamrot is a KSW veteran. With such a competitive regional scene in Poland, it’s clear by Gamrot’s record that he is dangerous wherever the fight plays out. The Poland-native’s knockout of Scott Holtzman is his biggest win, and the winner of this lightweight fight could end up on a fast track to a highly ranked lightweight opponent in the near future.

With the addition of Jeremy Stephens Vs. Mateusz Gamrot, here is an up-to-date list of scheduled fights for the UFC event on July 17:

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Amir Albazi vs. Ode Osbourne

Sergey Morozov vs. Khalid Taha

Guram Kutateladze vs. Don Madge

Cameron Else vs. Aaron Phillips

Herbert Burns vs. Billy Quarantillo

Francisco Figueredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Anderson dos Santos vs. Miles Johns

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jeremy Stephens

Who is your early pick between Jeremy Stephens and Mateusz Gamrot?