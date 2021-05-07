Joe Rogan Under Fire From TV Host John Oliver Due To Vaccine Statement

Joe Rogan’s recent comments about young people not needing the COVID-19 vaccine have put him in the crosshairs of TV show host John Oliver.

While this isn’t the first time that the TV host has gone after the UFC, the last time it was because he believed that UFC president Dana White was acting dangerously when attempting to embark on Fight Island to host a plethora of fights in Abu Dhabi last year.

Last week on Joe Rogan’s exclusive Spotify podcast, Rogan implied young people might not need to be vaccinated for Covid-19. Following the clip of Joe Rogan talking about the matter, criticism from fans and media took over the internet. In response, the UFC personality decided to clarify his statements that were allegedly misconstrued and added that he, “is not an anti-vaxx person” and the show (his podcast) is meant for comedy.

“I’m not a doctor, I’m a f*cking moron and I’m a cagefighting commentator who’s a dirty standup comedian who just told you I’m drunk most of the time and I do testosterone and I smoke a lot of weed,” Joe Rogan said. “But I’m not a respected source of information, even for me.”

After hearing of Rogan’s initial statements about young people not needing the vaccine, TV show host John Oliver chimed in about his disapproval for the UFC commentator’s alleged take.

“If you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m not sure I’ll need it. Joe Rogan says I’m probably fine,’ it is true, you might not get seriously sick from COVID, or indeed sick at all, but you could still inadvertently pass it to someone who could then die,” Oliver said (transcription via The Daily Beast). “Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you, he’s a ‘f*cking moron’ — and those are his words, not mine.”

Even though Rogan walked back some of his comments about the issue, it still seems to have upset the late-night talk show host. Additionally, since Rogan influences a massive platform of young adults, perhaps Oliver believes that Rogan’s comments about young people not needing a vaccine may be misinformed. As one of the most popular podcasters in the world, Joe Rogan remains an influential public figure with an impactful voice on social issues.

