Jon Jones Provides Another Look Into His Transition To Heavyweight (Video)

Jon Jones is continuing to give fans an inside look as to how he is shaping his body for a potential heavyweight move.

After Jones vacated his light heavyweight title, the plan was for him to face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 for the belt. Unfortunately, that has yet to happen as it appears the UFC is looking to book Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2, in Ngannou’s first title defense.

However, despite the fact Jones is still negotiating with the UFC, he is still transforming his body to heavyweight. He has been showing off the progress on his social media and he continued to do so on Wednesday.

“Right now my training is focused around weightlifting, gaining weight and physical fitness, once I actually shift my focus to doing more martial arts it’s going to be a problem. Please don’t mistake this as my best ladies and gentlemen. Hope you enjoy,” Jones wrote.

Although Jon Jones is focused on a move to heavyweight, he has made it clear he is only moving up to fight for the belt. Dana White said he could fight Stipe Miocic next, but Jones doesn’t like that plan.

“Don’t get excited people, I’m not fighting Stipe,” Jones wrote in a deleted tweet.

“I’m not here to fight Stipe but I will defend my belt against him no problem,” Jones added, which he also deleted. “I’m looking for the biggest draw and I’m willing to wait. 33 years old in a better athlete right now than I’ve ever been before. I’m just going to keep training my ass off.

“I’m sick of hearing the same s***, you’re not a big enough star, you don’t bring in enough paper view,” Jones said, in a deleted tweet. “I’m ready to fight fights that will bring in pay-per-view. The world wants to see some black on black crime right now and I’m ready to give it to them lol.”

For now, Jon Jones remains training ahead of his potential heavyweight move as long as he and the UFC can come to an agreement.

