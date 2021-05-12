Jon Jones Shoots Down Miocic Fight Idea, Waiting On Ngannou Deal

Jon Jones has responded to Dana White’s suggestion that a fight between him and Stipe Miocic could be next.

From the moment Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 260, the fight the public has been crying for has been Ngannou vs. Jones. Those dreams have been deferred by stalled negotiations and firm disagreements between Jones and Dana White.

Meanwhile, talks of a Ngannou/Lewis rematch appear to be going swimmingly, with that bout set to take place this summer according to White. This left two giant names free in the land of the heavyweights, Jon “Bones” Jones and Stipe Miocic. White himself took notice of this truth and thus entertained the idea of throwing Jones against Miocic instead.

Always on alert for when his name is circulating in the news, Jones took notice then fired, shooting down the idea promptly.

“Don’t get excited people, I’m not fighting Stipe. I’m not here to fight Stipe but I will defend my belt against him no problem. I’m looking for the biggest draw and I’m willing to wait. 33 years old in better athlete right now than I’ve ever been before.. im just going to keep training my ass off. I’m sick of hearing the same shit, you’re not a big enough star, you don’t bring in enough paper view. I’m ready to fight fights that will bring in the pay-per-view. The world wants to see some black on black crime right now and I’m ready to give it to them lol,” the tweets read in sum.

The above tweets were deleted by Jones. As is always the case with deleted tweets, it’s worth wondering whether the deletion translates to a retraction. Moving forward, however, it seems only logical to take the now-absent tweets at face value until Jones or the breaking news circuit says otherwise regarding a Jones/Miocic showdown.

Do the above-deleted tweets give you more confidence that Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones could happen this year?