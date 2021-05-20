José Aldo Returns Aug. 7 To Face Pedro Munhoz At UFC 265

José Aldo will return at UFC 265 to face top-10 bantamweight Pedro Munhoz in an all-Brazilian showcase.

As reported by Combate, José Aldo will make his 2021 debut on August 7 when he faces Pedro Munhoz. There is no current confirmed main event for this card, but there will be a women’s bantamweight title fight, with Amanda Nunes defending her championship against Julianna Peña.

José Aldo is still considered by man to be the greatest featherweight of all time, reigning longer than any champion in the history of the UFC’s division. After losing and being unable to recapture his featherweight crown, Aldo made the decision to drop down to bantamweight in 2019.

Aldo got off to a rocky 0-2 start in his first two bantamweight outings in high-profile fights against Marlon Moraes and a vacant title fight against Petr Yan, but he was able to pick up his first win in the division at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal last December. The former featherweight king will have an opportunity to follow up on that momentum in his upcoming contest against fellow veteran Pedro Munhoz.

#8-ranked Pedro Munhoz has also lost two of his last three fights. And also like Aldo, Munhoz is coming off a victory in his most recent fight. In February, Munhoz took part in one of the best fights of the year in a hard-hitting battle against Jimmie Rivera. This made for the sixth performance bonus of Munhoz’s UFC career. José Aldo is known to put on a show or two during his illustrious career, so this pairing has all the makings for fireworks in a scorching August encounter.

With the addition of this bout, the updated UFC 265 lineup is as follows:

UFC Featherweight Championship Bout: Amanda Nunes © vs. Julianna Peña

José Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Vince Morales vs. Draco Rodriguez

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Who is your pick to win this bantamweight contest between José Aldo and Pedro Munhoz?