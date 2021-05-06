Jose Augusto Did Not Hesitate to Step in For Bellator 258

Jose Augusto is facing Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at Bellator 258 in the light heavyweight Grand Prix. While he entered late to replace Yoel Romero, Augusto did not hesitate to sign up for a chance at greatness.

Augusto has only one fight with Bellator MMA, a first-round submission victory over Jonathan Wilson at Bellator 255. A fight Augusto admits that he was nervous doing, but sharing the card with his teammate Patricky “Pitbull” Freire he could not be calmer.

From Bellator PR

During Bellator MMA’s media day, translated by Eric Albarracin Augusto said, “I had just fought, so I was active and when I received the phone call, there was no hesitation whatsoever on my end. Even when it was just a maybe when it became for certain it was the best news I’ve ever received in my life.”

Augusto revealed that he did in fact want to be involved in the light-heavyweight World Grand Prix but having only one fight in Bellator MMA, he knew others would be considered before him. With Romero failing medicals just before the event and alternate Julius Anglickas being unavailable, there was no way Augusto could turn down the opportunity to win a $1-million dollar tournament.

Johnson has more experience in MMA than Augusto, but has been away from the sport for four years. Still, while Augusto is facing someone with a reputation Johnson has, Augusto said he is calm and confident to face the well-known knockout artist.

“I’m ready to put my name in stone,” Augusto said. “ I’m grateful for this opportunity and I won’t be surprised by the result.”

The winner of this match will face Bellator Light-heavyweight Champion, Vadim Nemkov in the next round of the Grand Prix. So, if Johnson shows any sort of cage-rust at Bellator 258, it would be one of the biggest upsets in MMA.