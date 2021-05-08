Joshua Fabia & Diego Sanchez Continue Full-Scale War On The UFC

If you thought Joshua Fabia would fade away quietly now that his client Diego Sanchez has been released by the UFC, you couldn’t have been more wrong.

When Diego Sanchez was released from the UFC last week, the man placed at the center of the separation was Sanchez’s coach/manager, Joshua Fabia. Dana White classified Fabia as “batshit crazy” for the way he handled Sanchez’s affairs leading up to the release. Meanwhile, Fabia was keeping busy leaking conversations between himself and UFC Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell.

Now, Fabia is continuing his vendetta against the UFC by alleging that Dana White and UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby have been fornicating with the female talent (via Fightful.com).

“Why is nobody talking about [that] the reckoning happened and somehow Dana White gets to fuck fighters? How many female fighters has he had sex with? How many female fighters has Sean Shelby had sex with?” Fabia asked during an interview with John Gibson. “This is the truth, man. So let’s just get real.”

Dana White, Credit: USA TODAY Sports

“There is a lot of dirty ridiculousness and if you don’t want to clean it up or address it and do this, yeah man, I do have to show videos,” he asserted. “I do have to show things because nobody else has recorded anything. Nobody else has protected themselves. Nobody else has protected their fighter.”

Suffice it to say, these accusations are currently unfounded. As for Diego Sanchez, there still is no word on where the former UFC veteran will wind up next, but according to Scott Coker, we know that it won’t be Bellator. In the meantime, the original Ultimate Fighter is keeping his mind occupied by bracing to fend off any potential attempts on his life by his former employer.

Oh, and before you go, here are some images from a recently publicized training session between Sanchez and Fabia (h/t MMA Junkie).

So….what do you make from these remarks from Joshua Fabia?