Juliana Velasquez Will Defend Title Against Denise Kielholtz At Bellator 262

The Bellator flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez will attempt to make the first defense of her title against Denise Kielholtz at Bellator 262.

Bellator promotion officials announced the fight, and MMA DNA were first to report the news. Slated to take place on July 16, the unbeaten Velasquez looks to remain champion after dethroning one of Bellator’s most well-known champions, Hawaii’s own, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. Following her unanimous decision victory over the Hawaiian tactician, many were excited to see her fight again.

With the world easing COVID-19 restrictions, Bellator MMA is steadily returning, and each show is bringing a nice schedule of fights. July 16, Bellator 262 will feature the women’s flyweight championship on the line and plenty of other spectacular bouts.

With a massive win streak intact (12), after ripping the belt off Macfarlane last Dec, Velasquez is now the hunted. In consequence, Kielholtz has been quietly running through the Bellator gauntlet. Kielholtz has put together a nice winning streak as well (4). While in comparison to Velasquez one might scoff, but a closer look at Kielholtz’s record shows what a potent finisher she is.

The 32-year old fighting out of The Netherlands has legitimate power while standing. Kielholtz put it on display when she clipped Kate Jackson with a left hook and got the subsequent finish at Bellator 254 with ground and pound.

With five of Kielholtz’s wins coming inside the distance, this fight will be captivating as they each have fight-ending power. However, the Amsterdam-native will give up three inches in height, so her aggressive pace will suit her well against a champion who enters the cage with some physical advantages. In the end, the flyweight title fight will provide clarity amongst the division. In addition, fans will get to find out if the belt has become a hot-potato after a dominant champion dropped it after a long reign.

Who is your early pick in the flyweight title fight between Juliana Velasquez Denise Kielholtz at Bellator 262?