Kevin Lee Announces Move Up To Welterweight, Pitches Mike Perry Fight

Kevin Lee is committed to moving back to the welterweight division, and he already has an interesting choice for his ideal opponent.

“The Motown Phenom” Kevin Lee has long advertised that his goal in the UFC was to become the lightweight champion. Originally, his goal was to achieve this by the age of 25 to validate his “25 to life” slogan, but after a key loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 216, the slogan got an early release courtesy of El Cucuy serving as its executioner. And apparently, what was left of Lee’s stint in the lightweight division has also been snuffed out following other big losses to Al Iaquinta and Charles Oliveira.

It has been over a year since Kevin Lee last competed at lightweight, with the proud Detroit native being submitted by Charles Oliveira in a main-event bout. On Monday, we learned that the next time we see The Motown Phenom, it will be back at welterweight, a division in which Lee is 0-1 after falling to Rafael dos Anjos in 2019.

“I’m moving to 170lbs for the foreseeable future. Oliveira can have the lightweights we’ll get that back later,” Lee wrote.

Earlier today, Lee seemed to either hint at or pitch a fight against Mike Perry, which now makes more sense after learning about Lee’s move up.

“@PlatinumPerry we fighting July 10 or what @seanshelby@danawhite“

It is unclear at present what prompted Kevin Lee to make the choice to move up, but his mind seems to be settled on the idea. When news breaks on whom his opponent will be for his second welterweight fight, Mike Perry or otherwise, your friends at MMANews.com will have the scoop for you.

