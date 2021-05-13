Kevin Lee Blasts Mike Perry For Allegedly Rejecting Fight, Perry Responds

Kevin Lee has classified Mike Perry’s apparent decision not to fight him as “some hoe shit,” and he was sure to let Perry know it.

Earlier this week, Kevin Lee challenged Mike Perry in what would be Lee’s return and second fight in the welterweight division. Perry, without question, has among the strongest followings in the division, but due to the fact that he is currently unranked and has lost four of his last five fights, Lee says he considered the callout to be a favor. And he laid hard into Perry for allegedly turning it down.

“Ngl (not gonna lie) some hoe shit to turn down the fight @platinummikeperry. I was tryna help u out, heard u was getting fired, but I see you don’t got it in you no more. I’ll go after a legit contender I guess.”

Later that same day, Mike Perry addressed why he will not be fighting in the near future against Kevin Lee or anyone else.

“I am trying to progress. I have built bad habits. I needed to take time off and my hand still hurts from the one time I punched Drod. I want to be in the gym training and focused before I accepted anything. Trying to be a real professional. Prep takes time. Plus I’m moving July.”

Perry still hasn’t hit 30 years of age yet, so there is plenty of time for improvement. However, unless he starts winning again, he may be running out of chances to do it in the UFC. Perry most recently lost to Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision at April’s UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland event. Prior to that, he lost to veteran Tim Means at UFC 255.

As for Kevin Lee, he has not competed since March of last year in a loss to Charles Oliveira at lightweight. His only welterweight fight was in a losing effort against Rafael dos Anjos in 2019.

Does Mike Perry’s explanation for not wanting to fight make sense? Or is Kevin Lee correct in his estimation that it was “hoe shit?”