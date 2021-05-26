Manager: Khabib Turned Down $100 Million Offer To Box Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be adamant about staying retired, even turned down a big-money fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been out of the fight game for only a few months but he is still being sought out. Nurmagomedov decided to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts following the tragic death of his father and to keep a promise he made to his mother. Nurmagomeodov was in the prime of his career at 29-0 when he hung up his gloves.

Many have tried to get Nurmagomedov to return, including Dana White. Georges St-Pierre was looking for a fight with “The Eagle” as well and according to his manager, Nurmagomedov was even offered a huge deal to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match/

“Khabib got offered $100 million after he retired to fight Floyd Mayweather,” Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told Mike Tyson on his podcast. “$100 million. You can ask Floyd. You can ask everybody. And Khabib said no. I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m gonna keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will. But right now, she told me not to fight.”

MMA fighters looking to make a move to boxing and face either boxers or celebrities have been the latest trend. MMA fighters such as Ben Askren can make the switch for one fight and make more than they ever did in the UFC. 100 million dollars for one fight is a lot for Nurmagomedov and although he is known mostly for his wrestling, he could fair well on the feet. He was interested in this fight at one point in his career.

It seems that Nurmagomedov is set in his retirement, but he will not be too far removed from the fight game acting as a coach for his teammates.

Would you have liked to see Khabib Nurmagomedov step into the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather?