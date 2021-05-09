Khamzat Chimaev & Neil Magny Both Interested In Fighting This Summer

Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny are both still interested in locking horns this summer following Magny’s victory at UFC Vegas 26.

At UFC Vegas 26, Neil Magny got back in the win column by defeating Geoff Neal via unanimous decision. Magny was able to use his cardio, experience, and composure to turn in a more balanced and fine-tuned performance than his counterpart to pick up the victory. So what’s next? Perhaps the same name that has been entangled with Magny’s for several months now: Khamzat Chimaev.

Prior to the UFC making multiple failed attempts to book Khamzat Chimaev against Leon Edwards, Neil Magny was eager to be selected as Chimaev’s next opponent. Magny was instead paired with Michael Chiesa while Chimaev was sidelined with COVID-19 complications. But now, Borz is on the mend and looking to eat. He likes the way August sounds for a return month. And now that Magny is officially available and seemingly free from injuries, he is on board with that timeline as well.

@NeilMagny you’re fighting me next. Don’t run like chicken We will see who slaps who in the cage @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021

I asked Neil Magny (@NeilMagny), is Khamzhat Chimaev (@KChimaev) a name that interests you?



"Yes. If he wants to come get an ass whipping this summer, let's do it." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t just making plans to fight Neil Magny. Oh, no. Borz already has the rest of what would be a hyperactive, multi-divisional 2021 mapped out as well.

I’m fighting in August 170 lb September 185 lb November 170 lb December 185 lb be ready إن شاء الله. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @seanshelby — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021

What are your thoughts on the probable showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny this summer? And do you think Chimaev’s fighting timeline for this year is doable?