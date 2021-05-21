Luke Rockhold Excited About Kevin Holland As Potential Opponent

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is ready to get back in the cage, and is eager to recapture his former glory.

Recently, Rockhold dared to be great in an attempt to move up a weight class and carve out a new title run, but it turned out his light heavyweight debut performance would come against the soon-to-be-champion Jan Blachowicz. Despite being knocked out emphatically, the skilled middleweight has been rehabbing and training to make a successful comeback. Specifically, as of late, there have been reports that perhaps Luke Rockhold is struggling to find peers to sign on the dotted line.

While the promotion has offered him lesser-ranked opponents, it seems the former champion sees himself higher up on the totem pole. After speaking with Helen Yee Sports, the suave middleweight is confident in how he matches up with most of the middleweight names with value.

“I mean, the Italian kid (Marvin Vettori) beat Kevin Holland he got a title fight. I just don’t understand that. He beat a guy coming off a loss. A lot of these guys need to be proven, need to be tested.” Luke Rockhold said.

Surely some of the up-and-comers have caught Rockhold’s eye, but the former champion believes many of his potential opponents still need time to prove themselves.

Luke Rockhold Targeting The Brash Kevin Holland

With Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori scheduled with fights, perhaps now is as good a time as any to pair Rockhold with a fellow striker like Holland. After all, it likely won’t be a wrestling contest, and fans will get a better idea of where Rockhold stands among the younger fighters in 2021. The former middleweight champion is eager for an exciting matchup.

“I want someone that excites me, someone that’s fun that’s interesting, you can go back and forth with, and the fans get excited about. He’s a character. I appreciate his (Kevin Holland’s) character. I think it’d be fun stylistically.” Luke Rockhold said.

The span of 2020-2021 has turned the combat world upside down, so a big return from Luke Rockhold certainly isn’t out of the question. There is no doubt that a fight between “The Trailblazer” and Luke Rockhold would be complete fireworks.

Who would you favor if Luke Rockhold and Kevin Holland were to throw down at middleweight?