McGregor Calls Mayweather’s Involvement With The Pauls “Embarrassing”

Conor McGregor believes that Floyd Mayweather‘s involvement with The Paul Brothers is nothing short of embarrassing

On June 6, Floyd “Money” Mayweather will be competing against 0-1 boxing YouTuber Logan Paul in a pay-per-view exhibition boxing bout. Given that Mayweather is arguably the most accomplished boxer in the modern era, the fact that he is associating himself with the world of celebrity boxing currently dominated by the Paul Brothers has raised more than a few eyebrows from the public as well as concerns from boxing aficionados.

Conor McGregor is among those who believe that Mayweather agreeing to fight Logan Paul is beneath him. This piece of information will no doubt be considered ironic by many due to the fact that the same thing was said about Mayweather agreeing to fight McGregor ahead of the 2017 MayMac blockbuster.

Nevertheless, after yesterday’s circus where Mayweather was involved in a highly physical scuffle with Jake Paul, McGregor decided to speak up and let his thoughts be heard regarding Mayweather’s choice to fight Logan Paul of all people.

“Hey @leonardellerbe, what the fuck is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing. He will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was canceled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off mate. Slap head!” McGregor posted.

Another piece of irony related to this Instagram post is the reminder that McGregor once laid his hand on Mayweather’s bare, bald head, and Mayweather remained chilled and composed. Meanwhile, Jake Paul took his hat during yesterday’s media event, and Mayweather totally blew a gasket, attacked Paul, and threatened to kill him. This discrepancy could be because Mayweather is aware of the disadvantage the Irishman would have over him in a proper fight, or it could simply be as headscratching as Mayweather’s decision to fight an 0-1 YouTuber to begin with.

But at the end of the day, while McGregor and the combat sports world shake their heads and/or pokes fun at him, Floyd Mayweather will no doubt be laughing all the way to the bank by linking up with the Paul Brothers, regardless of how incomprehensible this project appears to much of the sports world.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s shot at Floyd Mayweather in this Instagram post?