Michael Bisping Confirms The UFC Will Return To London On August 14

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has confirmed that UFC will return to London for an event on August 14.

The former champion and broadcast partner mentioned that he would be working the commentary booth on the fateful night of fights. Recently, the UFC announced a thrilling middleweight headliner between Liverpool’s own, Darren Till in a showdown against the rising contender Derek Brunson.

Following news of the fight materializing, many believed there was a possibility of this becoming a reality after MMA reporter for ESPN Ariel Helwani hinted toward that direction last week.

“UFC is exploring the possibility of holding an event in London, England in August, sources say. Not finalized. Obviously lots at play, but it has definitely been discussed as is under consideration.” Ariel Helwani posted.

UFC’s London Return

Without a doubt, London is clearly on the radar of the UFC. Shortly after the fight between Till and Brunson being announced, Michael Bisping repsonded to the news with enthusiasm and wrote in a twitter post that has since been taken down.

“Great main event,” Bisping wrote before deleting the tweet. “And very happy to say this is the first UFC London card which I’ll be commentating.” Michael Bisping posted on Twitter.

It seems the former champion and broadcast commentator approves of the middleweight fight, and it’s also a great platform for either athlete to catapult their name into title contention.

The news is very exciting as the UFC has struggled to host shows outside of the United States and in the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi. Following the persisting effects of a worldwide pandemic many countries continue to struggle, so the fact that England is on the radar and a legitimate possibility, is a breath of fresh air for fight fans, and especially for fans living in Europe.

