Michael Page Puts Inactivity and Tension With Bellator Behind Him

Bellator welterweight Michael Page is ready to bury that hatchet with the promotion after he went most of the pandemic without a fight booked.

Following an interview on virtual media day ahead of Bellator 258, Michael Page was eager to have a sit-down with Bellator brass and hash their issues out. After speaking to Bellator officials, it’s safe to say that the welterweight contender feels that he is on better footing now than before. However, the Bellator star did take issue with the lack of promotion and activity he perceived to be caused by Bellator’s end. While the athlete is sure the promotion intended to return to live shows as soon as possible, he described the process as “slow”.

“I’m just a very honest person, and if I’m feeling a certain way, it just has to come out,” Page told MMA Fighting. “I genuinely feel better. This conversation should have been had a long time ago.”

After calling the marketing department “piss poor” for his upcoming fight with Derek Anderson back in late April, it was clear that the welterweight had a few bones to pick with the promotion he calls home. It seems Michael Page believes he’s not being marketed to the fullest potential.

“There are some amazing athletes over at Bellator, and I just don’t feel they’re getting the correct promotion,” Michael Page said on his YouTube channel. “The biggest show is the UFC – they are a marketing machine. They are nonstop promoting the athletes.”

Additionally, the Bellator star mentioned that the marketing problem has a solution and that he’s open for dialogue. In the end, it seems Michael Page is looking forward, and rightfully so, as the rising welterweight contender has his hands full with Anderson at Bellator 258. Entering the show on a four-fight win streak, Michael “Venom” Page intends to reassert himself as a title contender by year’s end.

Before action kicks off for Bellator 258, do you think Michael Page will bring home the win, or will Derek Anderson pull off the upset?