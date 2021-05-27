Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price Headed To UFC 264 On July 10

Michel Pereira (25-11-2) and Niko Price (14-4-2) are charging head first into what has the makings of a very memorable car crash at UFC 264.

First reported by AG Fight on Thursday, high-octane welterweights Michel Pereira and Niko Price have been paired opposite one another for the July 10 pay-per-view. This event will of course be headlined by the trilogy fight between “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Michel Pereira is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. His last two wins came against Zelim Imadaev in a Performance of the Night showing and against Khaos Williams last December. Pereira is known for his many antics both prior to and during the bout, such as elaborate dance entrances and in-fight backflips among other unorthodox movements during a bout. Niko Price isn’t known for either of those things, but when it comes to getting crazy, he’s still proven to be a very willing huckleberry.

Niko Price is a nine-year fight veteran, with the last five of those years coming in the UFC. Price is 6-4 in the UFC with two no contests. Four of those six wins earned him Performance of the Night honors. If he doesn’t earn that bonus again in this fight, he may walk away with Fight of the Night as a sweet consolation.

With the addition of this welterweight bout, the updated lineup for UFC 264 is as follows:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Sean O’Malley vs. Louis Smolka

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong

Who’s your pick to win this welterweight car crash featuring Michel Pereira and Niko Price?