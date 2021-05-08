Michelle Waterson Clears The Air Following UFC 257 Withdrawal In Jan

Ahead of her big fight against Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 26, Michelle Waterson decided to clear the air in regards to pulling out of her last fight.

In Jan, Michelle Waterson bowed out of her highly anticipated showdown with Amanda Ribas. Then, Ribas would face Rodriguez instead and suffer a stoppage due to strikes. Waterson’s withdrawal marked the very first time that she had to bow out of a scheduled fight. In an interview with Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette the fighting veteran details why she had to take a step away from the fight game for a temporary period. In particular, “The Karate Hottie” mentioned that the reason for her absence was family-related.

Four months after the incident and now Michelle Waterson is comfortable sharing that painful chapter in her life with the public. It was clear that the top strawweight would need time to be with her family after pulling out of the UFC 257 pay-per-view. Despite the hardships, Waterson knew she was making the best decision for her family at the time.

“We lost our grandparents, both of them within a week of each other and it was just really hard for the family,” Waterson told MMA Fighting. “They were really pillars of the family and for us it was important to be there for family. To be able to grieve properly for them. It’s why we decided to not continue with the fight.”

With a ten-year-old daughter at home, family is Michelle Waterson’s utmost priority in life. The 36-year old UFC mainstay will have the opportunity to push into the title scene if she is able to get through the heavy-handed Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 26 this weekend.

