Michelle Waterson Feels She Only Has A “Couple More Good Years” Left

Michelle Waterson knows her career is coming to an end, so that is why she jumped at the opportunity to headline another UFC card.

After TJ Dillashaw was forced out of the UFC Vegas 26 main event against Cory Sandhagen, the UFC booked a short-notice flyweight bout between Waterson and Marina Rodriguez.

Although some may not take a five-round fight on just days’ notice, Waterson said the last year proved to her that she didn’t have many years left so she has to take opportunities when she gets them.

“I’ve been fighting for 15 years now, and I know I only got a couple more good years in me and the more I realize that, the more I want to take advantage of every opportunity when it presents itself,” Waterson said at media day. “You don’t realize what you have until it’s gone. COVID showed all of us a lot of that. I love this. I love to fight. I love to go out there.

“I love to perform. I love the fans, I love the media, and sometimes you can just get so wrapped up in the monotony of fighting, the training, the pressure, and the negativity of the outside noise,” Waterson said. “You forget about all the things that made you fall in love with it, to begin with.

“So, when this opportunity presented itself, I’m telling my husband (and manager), ‘Stop playing with my emotions.’ This whole year has been a whole series of up and downs for me,” Waterson continued. “Just falling back in love with performing, with fighting. I told my husband, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michelle Waterson is 35-years-old and has been a pro MMA fighter since 2007. She’s also been competing in the UFC since 2015 and has 26 professional fights.

There is no question Waterson only has a few years left as she says, but she still remains a top fighter. She’s currently ranked in the top-10 of the strawweight division and if she gets her hand raised on Saturday, she could enter the top-five.

Regardless, Waterson is just focused on Saturday night and getting the chance to headline another UFC card.

Do you think Michelle Waterson will win on Saturday?