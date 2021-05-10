Michelle Waterson Issues Statement Following UFC Vegas 26 Loss

Michelle Waterson has issued a statement following her loss to Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Vegas 26 main event.

At UFC Vegas 26, headliners Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson gave fans watching at home a show by leaving it all out there inside the UFC APEX. For Waterson, things did not go her way, as it was Rodriguez who had her hand raised via unanimous decision, but “The Karate Hottie” is just grateful to have been in there, as her post-fight statement below articulates.

“Thank you for the dance @marinarodriguezmma one hell of a fight. Thank you @ufc for giving me the opportunity to perform under the lights! Thank you to all my friends, family, and fans for always having my back!! Every time I step into the octagon, I step out a better person. I’ll be back! Love you all,” Waterson posted.

Heading into UFC Vegas 26, Michelle Waterson was ranked #9 in the strawweight division. There’s a strong likelihood this position will be affected very little if at all due to the fact that the loss to Rodriguez was in a fight at 125 lbs, not 115 lbs. Waterson was victorious in her previous bout against Angela Hill, which was also a main-event contest. Thus far, the 35-year-old Karate Hottie also holds wins over names like Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Felice Herrig, Cortney Casey, and many others.

What do you think the future holds for Michelle Waterson following her loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 26?