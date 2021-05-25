Mike Tyson Believes Jake Paul Should Box Kamaru Usman Next

Mike Tyson thinks Jake Paul should continue to box UFC fighters.

After Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the first-round in April, he called out several UFC fighters but recently he and Kamaru Usman have taken shots at one another. They both are around the same weight and although the welterweight champ is known as a wrestler, his striking has gotten better so Tyson believes Paul vs. Usman should be next.

“I want to see that sh*t,” Tyson said on his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast (via LowKick MMA). “It’s twice or three times as much money in the UFC. So, how could he turn it down?”

Mike Tyson does have a point as Usman would likely make more money in the boxing match against Paul than he does in the UFC. Askren was vocal about his fight against Paul was the biggest payday of his entire career, yet, it’s unlikely the UFC would allow Usman to box the brash YouTuber.

Although it would be a highly-anticipated fight, Usman has said he’s not too interested in boxing Jake Paul. However, he says he would do it if the money is right.

“I don’t necessarily care for the fight. I don’t care for it. I don’t really entertain it, honestly,” Usman said to ESPN’s Ahora o Nunca. “But there’s a lot of work that I’ve put into my sport to get to the position that I’m in. And then when you see these guys come in and just, ‘Oh, I wanna challenge him. I want to challenge that guy, that guy, it’s almost disrespectful.” I think the check would have to have eight zeroes in it. If there’s eight zeroes in front of the check, then for sure, we’ll consider it.”

For now, Jake Paul just recently signed with Showtime Boxing and is awaiting his next fight announcement. It will likely be another big name as he continues to build up his career. Usman, meanwhile, doesn’t have his next fight booked as he’s coming off a KO win over Jorge Masvidal in April.

