Neil Magny Gives Update On Potential Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Neil Magny is still open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev next but won’t wait for him.

Ever since Chimaev blew onto the UFC scene with two wins in 10 days, he and Magny have been going back-and-forth at one another. Many thought the fight would happen, but Chimaev was then offered Leon Edwards in the main event but ended up getting COVID-19 which has forced him out for months now.

Although Chimaev is now clear to return this summer, Magny says he still would like that fight to actually test the Swede.

“I’m still not opposed to the Khamzat Chimaev fight,” Magny told MMA Fighting. “The dude’s untested at this point. He’s a young up-and-comer, he has great credentials on the international level. He definitely has potential to be a great fighter, and I want to test myself against a young up-and-coming guy. I feel like I’m one of the best guys out there right now. I’m in the best shape right now. I’m in a good place in my life right now. It would be a notch in my hat.”

Image Credit: Per Haljestam of USA TODAY Sports

Neil Magny believes he’s a terrible matchup for Chimaev. He knows Chimaev is big, but he knows he’s tall for the division and would have the striking advantage, he also knows his takedown defense would be able to keep the fight standing.

However, despite the fact Magny is confident he would get his hand raised, he says he won’t wait for Chimaev. He says he wants an answer soon, and if not, he wants any other top contender including Vicente Luque.

“That’s why I wasn’t too eager to commit like, ‘You and I are fighting in August,’ and take all the other fights off the table,” Magny said. “I do wish the guy well, I do wish he comes back here pretty soon. But with the COVID situation, I don’t know if he’ll be ready in August and I’m not willing to put my career on hold for ‘what if?’ If he’s ready, I’m absolutely willing and able to face him. If not, give me the next top contender and I’m ready to keep moving forward.”

Who do you think would win, Neil Magny vs. Khamzat Chimaev?