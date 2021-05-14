Nick Diaz And Boxing Heavyweight Tyson Fury Form Unlikely Alliance

An unexpected duo has formed in the training room as UFC legend Nick Diaz is getting in some MMA training with boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The two were caught training together in a video posted on Nick Diaz’s Instagram stories. Afterward, the content was shared on the BT Sport UFC Twitter account, and it looks like Nick Diaz is itching to fight again. At the same time, Diaz was helping Tyson Fury with a couple of moves outside of the boxing ring. After the video featured the two practicing some clinch tactics, boxing heavyweight champ Fury sent a mysterious message to UFC president Dana White while standing right next to Diaz.

"Make the fight Dana!"@Tyson_Fury and @NickDiaz209 teaming up in the gym 👊 pic.twitter.com/LLdSarI2lU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 14, 2021

“He’s in tremendous shape,” Fury said of Diaz on his Instagram stories. “He’s ready. Make the fight, Dana. Make the fight.”

Once the two were inside the ring, certainly intrigue developed given the massive name each star has in their respective sport. While the UFC boss is uncertain about if Diaz will actually make the return, it seems “The Gypsy King” is confident in the idea of bringing Diaz back for another fight. Overall, the longtime UFC welterweight looks to be in fighting shape and is open to getting inside the Octagon.

Prior to all of the speculation that Nick Diaz would return to action, the longtime fighter from Stockton, California last competed against Anderson Silva in 2015. While the fight delivered on entertainment, some were unsure if Diaz would ever return again because of his pattern of inactivity. However, with the shape we see the Stockton slapper in now, perhaps the world of MMA is closer than ever to seeing him return to action.

Do you believe that Nick Diaz will make his return to the Octagon this year, if so, who do you believe would be an ideal opponent in his return fight? Let us know!