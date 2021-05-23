Petr Yan & Jake Paul Both Have Harsh Words For Garbrandt After Loss

Cody Garbrandt received no love from two public figures in the combat sports world after falling to Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 27 main event.

At UFC Vegas 27, Cody Garbrandt came up short in his unanimous-decision loss to Rob Font. Never known to be a reliable source of comfort, social media was not kind to the former bantamweight champion, at least as it pertains to Jake Paul and former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Garbrandt and Paul have bickered on social media in the past, including Garbrandt being critical of Paul’s team member and Golden Gloves champion J’Leon Love. Garbrandt even challenged Love to an MMA fight after watching Tyron Woodley’s backstage confrontation with him. After Garbrandt’s one-sided loss to Font, Paul couldn’t resist rubbing it in and seemed to take great pleasure in doing so.

what’s worse



cody losing



or



him not being able to ride roller coasters due to height requirements ? — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 23, 2021

“What’s worse, Cody losing or him not being able to ride roller coasters due to height requirements?” Paul asked.

Paul may be continuing on with his juvenile shtick that spawned phrases like “Gotcha Hat!” or the tweet may have been a byproduct of his default humor that is well suited for his YouTube and Disney Channel audience. Regardless, even though Garbrandt was down after his loss, he still had enough fight left in him to attempt to out-juvenile Paul in his time-tested retort:

Roller coast deez nuts 🥜 https://t.co/4cBWQO4Gez — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 23, 2021

“Roller coast deez nuts,” Garbrandt responded, with an emoji of a peanut as a finishing touch.

Petr Yan Weighs In On Garbrandt’s Performance

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan was also tuning in to yesterday’s main event with a careful eye. The Russian said that the outcome matched his expectations and expressed a desire to deliver further punishment to Garbrandt down the line. He also threw in a stiff warning jab to the victor of the UFC Vegas 27 headliner.

I don’t know what else did you expected? Being calm not gonna compensate all of Cody’s technical flaws. I wish him to bounce back though, because I still want to kick his ass in the future. And don’t worry Rob one day I will fuck you up too, I have another business to handle now — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 23, 2021

“I don’t know what else did you expected? Being calm not gonna compensate all of Cody’s technical flaws. I wish him to bounce back though, because I still want to kick his ass in the future. And don’t worry, Rob, one day I will fuck you up too, I have another business to handle now”

Yan’s explicit warning to Font that seemingly came from left field could have been prompted by Font claiming after the fight that Aljamain Sterling would be a bigger challenge for him than Yan would be. As for Garbrandt, he has yet to offer an official statement following his loss as of this writing aside from his colorful suggestion to Jake Paul to “rollercoast” his nuts.