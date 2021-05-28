Petr Yan Responds To Rob Font’s Idea For An Interim Title Fight

Petr Yan has issued a response after Rob Font threw his name out as a potential opponent for his next fight.

At UFC Vegas 27, Rob Font picked up the biggest win of his seven-year UFC career by defeating Cody Garbrandt. This was Font’s first time main-eventing a UFC card, and he certainly made good on the opportunity, picking Garbrandt apart during the five-round heater before inevitably snatching the judges’ unanimous decision.

Font is now ranked up at #3 and is on a four-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, the options ranked above him and also in the title conversation are already booked up or unable to compete…that is except for Petr Yan.

Petr Yan is already a lock to challenge Aljamain Sterling in Sterling’s first bantamweight title defense, but that won’t be (based on the champion’s time estimate) until around November, as Sterling is coming off of neck surgery last month. So as Yan waits for Sterling, Font floated the idea of an interim title fight against Yan while admitting that it was a long shot. Well, that shot just got even longer based on Yan’s harsh response on social media.

Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands https://t.co/vQ9H8E5ABH — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 28, 2021

“Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands,” Yan wrote.

Yikesters. The only thing that may throw more heat than Yan’s fists in the UFC’s bantamweight division is the fire that shoots out from his Twitter account. He recently took aim at Cody Garbrandt, too, following his loss to Font, and Yan also keeps himself busy trolling Aljamain Sterling on the daily from said account.

Whether it’s really Petr Yan behind the keyboard may be questioned, but what we do know is that this man of few words by day and apparent social-media warrior by night isn’t looking for a fight right now with anybody who has a screen name other than “Funkmaster.”

