2021 PFL 3 Results & Highlights: Huge Controversy In Main Event

2021 PFL 3 took place from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., and featured fighters from the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions.

Here are the highlights from tonight’s main card!

2021 PFL 3 Main Card Highlights

To kick off the main card, Larissa Pacheco defeatred Julija Pajic via first-round TKO. Check out the beginning and the end from the fight below!

Larissa Pacheco!!! 6 Point Finish to kick off the ESPN card!#2021PFL3 LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN

🌎 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/IjoCOYDQpu — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 7, 2021

The next fight saw UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman‘s younger brother, Mohammad Usman, lose to Brandon Sayles via rear-naked choke. Here are the final moments from this heavyweight bout:

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison remained unbeaten with a dominant pounding of Mariana Morais to pick up the first-round TKO. Here are the closing moments of the fight:

Picking up where she left off last season, @KaylaH begins her 2021 campaign in dominant fashion 😤 #2021PFL3 pic.twitter.com/5C32QWKs7u — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2021

After the fight, Kayla Harrison would deliver the following fired-up interview, which may have included a shot directed at UFC double champion Amanda Nunes?

Kayla's hands are rated E for everybody



🎤 Mic Drop Moment pic.twitter.com/SprH1HkObs — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 7, 2021

Finally, the main event was chock full of controversy in Renan Ferreira’s KO victory over Fabricio Werdum. First, let’s show you the closing moments where the fight was called to a close.

Renan Ferreira unloads and gets the 1st round finish over Werdum!!#2021PFL3 pic.twitter.com/Udzl0nTtTj — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 7, 2021

But prior to this stoppage, Ferreira appeared to tap out to a Werdum triangle. The tapping motion begins at 0:04 of the video below. You be the judge:

Before his finish against Fabricio Werdum, Renan Ferreira appeared to tap Werdum twice on the shoulder. #2021PFL3 pic.twitter.com/1M5ktz4xX4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2021

Following the fight, Werdum and his management already moved forward to file an official appeal of the decision per MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi.

Fabricio Werdum has filed an appeal of tonight’s #pflmma result with the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz. PFL will send the NJSACB the footage where it appeared Renan Ferreira tapped for review. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 7, 2021

We will keep you apprised of the outcome of this appeal right here on MMANews.com. You can catch the full results from 2021 PFL 3 below.

2021 PFL 3 Fast Results

MAIN CARD

Renan Ferreira def. Fabricio Werdum via KO (strikes) – R 1, 2:32

Kayla Harrison def. Mariana Morais via TKO (strikes) – R 1, 1:23

Brandon Sayles def. Mohammed Usman via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 3:42

Larissa Pacheco def. Julija Pajic via TKO (strikes) – R1, 0:51

PRELIMINARY CARD

Bruno Cappelozza def. Ante Delija via KO (punches) – R1, 0:46

Kaitlin Young def. Cindy Dandois via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Genah Fabian def. Laura Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-27×3))

Denis Goltsov def. Muhammed Dereese via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:21

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Taylor Guardado def. Helena Kolesnyk via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26×2))

Magomed Umalatov def. Kyron Bowen via TKO (strikes) – R2, 0:07