PFL 3: Werdum vs. Ferreira Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN & ESPN+

Tonight, 2021 PFL 3 will take place from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., and will feature fighters from the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions.

In the main event of tonight’s PFL card, Fabricio Werdum will make his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira. In the co-main event, undefeated Olympian Kayla Harrison will make her first appearance of the season when she takes on Mariana Morais.

The main card for the event kicks off at 9 PM ET. You can check out the full lineup for tonight’s card below. At the conclusion of tonight’s event, you can come back right here for the fast results and highlights!

2021 PFL 3 MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 PM ET)

Fabricio Werdum vs. Renan Ferreira

Kayla Harrison vs. Mariana Morais

Brandon Sayles vs. Mohammed Usman

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julija Pajic

2021 PFL 3 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija

Cindy Dandois vs. Kaitlin Young

Genah Fabian vs. Laura Sanchez

Muhammed DeReese vs. Denis Goltsov

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (5:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Taylor Guardado (154.6) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (155.2)

Kyron Bowen (170.8) vs. Magomed Umalatov (170.2)