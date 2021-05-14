PFL 4 Fight Card Announced

Anthony Pettis and Lance Palmer get a chance to turn things around at PFL 4.

The Professional Fighters League continues their regular season on June 10 with the lightweights and featherweights returning to grab more points to make it to the playoffs. These weight classes kicked off the season and things didn’t go everyone’s way at PFL 1. However, with the season format, this is everyone’s chance to still score enough points for the 2021 titles and 1million dollar prize.

In the PFL press release, President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo said, “There were some notable upsets in the first half of the season and our featherweight and lightweight fighters know this is their last chance to book their tickets to the playoffs. Every athlete has a chance at becoming a world champion and all fighters can still qualify for the PFL playoffs. With a win or go home scenario, this is what the PFL is all about.”

Palmer is the 2018 and 2019 champion and Pettis was a favorite to win in his debut but was upset by Clay Collard. A win could certainly put the two men in front of the opponents they lost to again depending on how the rest of the season goes.

The PFL regular season will air on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ on June 10 at 6 P.M. EST from their fight bubble in the Ocean Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. See the full bout listing below:

ESPN2 Card 10 P.M. EST

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Martinez

Bubba Jenkins vs. Anthony Dizy

Brendan Loughnane vs. Tyler Diamond

ESPN+ Card 6 P.M. EST

Clay Collard vs Joilton Lutterbach

Natan Schulte vs. Mikhail Odintsov

Lance Palmer vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Marcin Held vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Akhmed Aliev vs. Loik Radzhabov

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Sheymon Moraes

Chris Wade vs Arman Ospanov