Ranked Middleweights Uriah Hall & Sean Strickland Do Battle On Aug.7

Fresh off that scary leg break Chris Weidman suffered last month the guy on the other side of the cage Uriah Hall get’s a quick return to the octagon.

According to ESPN, Uriah Hall the #8 ranked middleweight is attempting to make a better impression from his last showing winning by injury. On the other side, it’s reported that the #12 ranked Sean Strickland will meet Hall face to face on August 7th.

To this day, Uriah “Prime Time” Hall (17-9) is still remembered as arguably the most feared fighter to compete on a season of The Ultimate Fighter. Hall would end up losing in the finale to Kelvin Gastelum and has been in the UFC since. In the UFC for the past eight years, he’s built up a 10-7 record inside the octagon. Now, at a more mature stage of his career, he rides the biggest win streak of his career at four. That win streak does include his win last April against Chris Weidman. In only seventeen seconds Weidman threw a leg kick and it snapped instantly and Hall was rewarded with the victory.

Sean Strickland (22-3) has had such the career resurgence seen in the last few years. Signing to the UFC back in 2014 Strickland was competing at a high level. With that said, once he had those big fights against Santiago Ponzinibbio, Elizeu Zaleski, and Kamaru Usman he fell short. October of last year Strickland moved up to middleweight from welterweight. With what seems like the best career decision Strickland has gone 3-0 at 185 (one at catchweight). Coming fresh off a dominant victory Strickland cruised to a unanimous decision win over Krzystof Jotko.

Who do you have winning? The established Uriah Hall or the red-hot Sean Strickland?