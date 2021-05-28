Rob Font Floats The Idea Of Fighting Petr Yan For Interim Title

Rob Font doesn’t want to wait long for his next fight, and he has an interesting idea in mind if Petr Yan feels the same way.

Top-5 bantamweight contender Rob Font is currently from what are known as “rich people’s problems.” After defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27 to make it four in a row, the poor guy has no clue who he’ll be fighting next.

Already ranked at #3, the #1 contender, Petr Yan, is awaiting a title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling as Sterling recovers from neck surgery. And the #2-ranked contender, Cory Sandhagen, is set to face the returning former champion, T.J. Dillashaw. Sure, fighting down is always an option, but when you’ve won four straight with the most recent victory coming against a former champ ranked in the top 5, that usually puts you right smack dab in the title hunt.

It may be a while before Font competes again, which will leave him plenty of time to think. He’s off to a fast start on this front, as he already has conceived of one ideal scenario of what would be next for him in case the #1-contender doesn’t want to wait on the champion.

“Best case scenario? They give me Petr Yan right now and we get it going,” Font told MMA Fighting. “Maybe do it for an interim belt, but I doubt that happens. We’ll see what’s up, but give me Petr Yan. He’s the only one available, the fans want to see exciting fights and I know that’s an exciting fight and then I’ll take care of the belt for him. Just sit back, don’t worry about the belt, I’ll take it for him.”

Make no mistake, Rob Font isn’t picky and is more than willing to fight one more time. Ideally, that would be against one of the aforementioned four names who are thick in the title picture.

“Or, the loser, winner, whoever, of the Cory Sandhagen-T.J. Dillashaw fight,” Font suggested as a compromise. “I definitely don’t want to wait that long, though. But you never know what happens if someone gets hurt, injured, that’s another waiting list I could potentially be on. Realistically, I know I don’t want to fight backwards. I’ll be patient. I’ve sat a year and I know what that feels like. There’s no need to fight anyone that’s behind me right now.”

