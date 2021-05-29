Rob Font Open To Serving As Backup Fighter For Sandhagen/Dillashaw

After his big win last weekend, Rob Font would like to continue his momentum and be the backup fighter for the upcoming bantamweight main event.

At UFC Vegas 27, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will make his long-awaited return to the division following a two-year suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation. Since the fight has already been pulled once before due to a nasty cut above Dillashaw’s eye, Rob Font has thrown his name in the hat as a possible backup fighter for the UFC Vegas 32 main event.

While Font isn’t hoping for misfortune, the top bantamweight is keen on stepping up if the fight between Cory Sandhagen and Dillashaw is put in jeopardy again. Rob Font spoke to Lowkick MMA where he admitted that he is more than willing to be a backup fighter.

“Petr Yan’s out there, and obviously I don’t wish for anything to happen, but I wanna get back in the gym in case anything would happen with the T.J. (Dillashaw) – Cory (Sandhagen) fight,” Font said. “I wouldn’t mind jumping in on that, but I just know I gotta get back to the gym and get back to work.“

Despite not speaking with the UFC about the matter of stepping up, Font is confident that he will take the call if the opportunity arises.

“No, I haven’t talked to them (the UFC),” Font explained when asked if he had offered the UFC his services as a backup for Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw. “But I’m definitely willing to be that guy if needed.“

After all, if he is to string together another victory after the Garbrandt win, it would be hard to envision a title picture without at least mentioning the name Rob Font. The top bantamweight hasn’t lost a fight since 2018 and is currently on a four-fight win streak.

Who would you like to see Rob Font face next in the Octagon?