Rory MacDonald Vs. Gleison Tibau Scheduled To Headline 2021 PFL 5

PFL welterweight Rory MacDonald is back for another fight in his new promotion but this time against a fellow UFC veteran in Gleison Tibau.

The organization first announced that the two welterweights would clash on Wednesday. Additionally, the company made it clear that the welterweight battle will headline the 2021 PFL 5 card. Specifically, the event will take place on June 17 and will go down inside the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Here is a look at the full 2021 PFL 5 card for June 17 headlined by “The Red King”.

The 31-year old Canadian last competed at PFL 2 where he took on a game Curtis Millender. Interestingly, the welterweight is sharing his time training down at Sanford MMA with an old opponent in former UFC champ Robbie Lawler. While some might have doubted Macdonald’s finishing instincts after a brutal $1 Million dollar setback against Douglas Lima where he lost by unanimous decision, there is little doubt that the Tri-Star and Sanford MMA product rectified some of those mistakes. In fact, many of those improvements showed in his big win against Millender.

On the other hand, Tibau is looking to bounce back after a unanimous decision loss to João Zeferino. Despite the loss, Tibau’s style compliments his age as his submission prowess is imposing and his record reflects that. With thirteen wins by submission, the scrambles between former Bellator champ MacDonald and Tibau will be a true spectacle.

Initially, Rory MacDonald was scheduled to fight David Michaud but the fight fell out, but now it seems fans are in for an even better fight. With two established and seasoned welterweights with a plethora of notable wins behind them, surely the headliner won’t disappoint.

Who is your early pick between Rory MacDonald and Gleison Tibau at the 2021 PFL 5 event?