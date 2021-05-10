Scott Coker: Title Shot Not Out Of The Question For Michael Page

After his most recent performance against Derek Anderson, it seems Bellator president Scott Coker isn’t ruling out a title shot for Michael Page.

Michael Page once again added to his reel of violence when he demolished Anderson with unpredictable strikes thrown from his hip. The 6″3″ welterweight shattered his opponent’s nose and the fight was called off by the referee in between rounds. In case you were doubting the kind of power that Michael Page possesses, here is a picture of Anderson after the damage was done.

Prior to the fight, Michael Page expressed frustrations with the Bellator promotion but was adamant about getting another title shot. Specifically, the rising superstar pointed to problems with being promoted improperly alongside inactivity due to the company taking a hiatus because of the pandemic. However, it seems Michael Page may get what he wants, as Coker mentioned that he believes the bombastic star might be considered for the next title opportunity.

“So to me, the guy is explosive, he’s fast, he’s got a lot of power. Scott Coker said at the Bellator 258 press conference. He could knock people out. He’s a dangerous guy, and for anybody, because his style is so unorthodox, it’s going to be interesting for any athlete to try to overcome that because if you’re a wrestler and you try and take him down, you might end up with a knee to your face. He’s fast, and I think he deserves a title shot – so let’s see what happens with the Lima fight. But depending on what happens and when ‘MVP’ wants to fight again, I don’t think a title shot is out of the question, to be honest.”

Michael Page understands that most companies were under strain, but admits that he’s open to dialogue and solutions to his perceived problem. The champion Douglas Lima fought Page back in the Welterweight Grand Prix in 2019. Initially, the fight was closely contested until Lima nailed Page with a leg kick and followed it up with a nasty hook, and scored the knockout. Without a doubt, there is an appetite for a rematch, and it looks as though things are trending in that direction.

If Michael Page gets the rematch against Douglas Lima, who do you think will take home the victory?