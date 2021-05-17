The Conor McGregor Family Adds One More To The Bunch

Conor McGregor and his partner welcomed a third baby to the family, which rounds out the household to five members now.

News of the delivery was first made public by none other than the superstar himself. In a subsequent post made on Instagram, the former double champion sent a message out and let everyone meet his new child. Early Monday morning, Conor McGregor announced that indeed, he had another son.

“The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️

Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world 🙏

My new born son, Rían McGregor” Conor McGregor posted.

With the news of another child, perhaps the primal instincts of a new father will come out and assist him in his next fighting venture. In particular, the superstar is set to face off with an old nemesis in Dustin Poirier at the highly anticipated UFC 264 event. While at times things have gotten heated because initially, Poirier believed McGregor to have reneged on a charity donation offer. However, that dispute has since been resolved, and now the two are focused on their fight coming up in July.

After Charles Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight belt against Michael Chandler last weekend, many fans are already speculating as to who the number one contender will be. And it seems many are eager to see the rubber match between Poirier and McGregor as they believe that might serve as a de-facto number one contender’s bout.

We at MMANews would like to congratulate the McGregor Family and wish them well as they welcome another child into the world!